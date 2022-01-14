Rick Ross’ new “Wiggle” video epitomizes the idea of a real quick turn up. Rozay’s success in the fast food industry, got him selling fast fun in his new “Wiggle” video featuring Dream Doll.

Imagine driving and all of a sudden feel the urge to get a quick turn up. IN the “Wiggle” video, you just pull in to Rozay’s Angles. Rick Ross has it set up where you can drive-thru and party with beautiful stallion stripper and make it rain from your vehicle.

In the video, Rick Ross and Dream Doll show of their boss status, as they both perform their respective versus laced in high fashion, and throwing racks on the women. And it’s obvious from the drive-thru’s long line that business is booming for Rozasy’s Angles. He also has a bar for his Luc Belaire Rose.

Prior to “Wiggle,” Rozay dropped Previously, released “Outlawz,” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage.

Rick Ross is now set to drop his Richer Than I Ever Been Deluxe album on January 28. This is the follow-up to his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, which dropped Dec. 10.

Watch Rick Ross and Dream Doll turn up in “Wiggle” below.