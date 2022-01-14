LaMelo Ball finds himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit that could cost him millions. The Charlotte Hornets star is being sued by his publicist, Amber Johnson, who stated she was screwed out of business deals she helped the Ball brother secure.

According to TMZ, Johnson worked with Ball to get him on a video game streaming show leading to a partnership agreement. In the said agreement, Ball would provide Johnson with 10 percent of any deal she secured Ball, in addition to reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses.

Johnson would state she secured a deal for Ball with streaming service Caffeine and also with Puma, which led to a $100 million bag. That Puma deal launched Ball’s new sneaker.

Johnson states she never saw her end of the deal nor was she reimbursed for the funds to land them. She is seeking $10 million in damages.