Before his new album, From A Bird’s Eye View, hit streaming on Friday morning, Cordae slid by the L.A. Leakers on Power 106 and set the bar high for 2022 freestyles. The young spitter tackled The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Kick in the Door,” Jadakiss’ “Put Ya Ha Hands Up” and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin.”

Enough talking, listen to Cordae go off below.

Cordae’s new album is inspired by Cordae’s life-changing trip to Africa, losing a friend, and his personal evolution as both an artist and a man. The new album has Cordae highlighting the stories through elite wordplay that provides a vivid image of what he has experienced.

“I just went [to Africa] because that was just something I had to get off my spirit,” Cordae explains in the album’s docuseries. “And that was a bucket list thing for me too. It’s always been on my bucket list to go to Africa.”

The album is led by Cordae’s new single “Sinister,” featuring Lil Wayne. The album also features Stevie Wonder, Nas, and more.