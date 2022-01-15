Bobby Shmurda Tells Rappers He Doesn’t Want to See Guns in Music Videos in 2022

Once one of the most menacing figures in Hip-Hop, Bobby Shmurda is now seen as a more fun-loving figure, dancing in his videos and appreciating his freedom. Bobby shared a new set of images on Instagram where he enjoys the company of a massive group of women and shared a message to put the guns down in music videos.

“I don’t wanna see nooo guns in Videos this year str8 Gyal,” Bobby wrote. “Y’all nggas ain’t using them anyway you on the gram with it nggagaa.”

Bobby Shmurda has been promoting messages of celebrating life and having fun recently. Back in the holiday season, Bobby promoted enjoying your freedom during his first Christmas after prison.

“This my first Christmas home in 7 years. Don’t take this holiday for granted ya’ll. Hit the people you love! And answer those jail calls,” Bobby Shmurda wrote on social media.