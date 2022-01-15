Chris Brown has announced the return of Breezy Season. To kick start the moment, Breezy drops off his new single and video “Iffy.”

The “Iffy” video is directed by Joseph Kahn and takes Chris Brown to Los Angeles as the getaway driver for a funt rack that is equipped for dancing, which you know Breezy gets into. The video brings a Brown dancing sequence on top of muscle cars as they speed down the highway. The video, which doubles as a heist action film, brings Chris Brown in some fighting dance sequences.