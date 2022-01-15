Cordae, formerly known as YBN Cordae is currently doing promo rounds for his most recent album From A Bird’s Eye View. The 14 track album, released today, would mark the rapper’s second studio album, joined by hip-hop forces in the industry such as Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and more.

Currently, the talk of the town involved which two artists should be next to battle hit for hit in the Verzuz ring. While Chris Brown has already declined in the past, the conversation surrounding Chris Brown vs. Usher continues to fuel. Recently, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Cordae weighed in on the discussion, sharing who he believed would take home the W.

“I don’t know to be honest. And I’m not trying to be politically correct, like, f*ck all that. I really don’t know,” he started. “We gotta sit here and look at the magnitude of catalogs and I wasn’t around—but the thing is, like, I was born…I’m only twenty-four. You know what Im saying? I was four years old when 8701 came out. When ‘My Way’ came out, I wasn’t alive for all of these things. I was like, eight years old when ‘Confessions’ came out,” he continued.

Cordae settled the discussion by saying that he is a huge fan of both artists, and would even buy tickets to see that battle. “They both icons in they own right,” he stated.

Who do you think would win a Verzuz battle between Chris Brown and Usher?