Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who brutally murdered LaQuan McDonald in 2014, will be released from prison next month. According to ABC 7 Chicago, Van Dyke will receive an early release, serving just under three years and four months behind bars.

Van Dyke is now in his mid-40s. He was serving time on aggravated battery and second-degree murder. Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times, leading to a conviction of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Van Dyke is getting credit for good behavior, being freed for half of his sentence of six years and nine months. McDonald’s uncle, Pastor Rev. Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church, released a statement.

Advertisement

“It’s a shame that Jason Van Dyke has a date that he can be paroled and free from his past to a certain degree and Laquan McDonald can never have another birthday,” Hunter said. “My prayer is that Mr. Van Dyke comes out a different man than when he went in.”

Jason Van Dyke killed 17-year-old LaQuan McDonald on the 4100 blocks of South Pulaski Road in Chicago, Illinois on October 20, 2014. Van Dyke approached the teenager who was carrying a knife but walked away from the surrounding officers. It was reported an inbound officer was 25 seconds away with a taser, instead Van Dyke unloaded 16 shots into the black teen, some of which came after he already laid on the ground.