Nicki Minaj was sued for harassment by the woman, Jennifer Hough, who accused her husband, Kenneth Petty, of sexual assault. According to TMZ, the suit is now dropped and Nicki’s legal team will now take aim at the woman to cover the legal fees.

The lawsuit was voluntarily dropped by Hough and no financial settlement was reached. The lawsuit for harassment against Petty remains.

In response, Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, called the suit a shakedown and was aiming for a settlement since the start. Burstein wrote Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn in an email, “In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

He added, Minaj paid over $300,000 in legal fees. Hough stated Minaj attempted to pay her into changing her story about a 1995 attempted rape committed by Petty.

Minaj hasn’t issued a statement, simply opted to post a unicorn emoji.