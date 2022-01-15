If you have been on TikTok in the last couple days I guarantee you have heard “Yours, mine, ours/I could do this for hours…”

Those are the words and vocals of Muni Long and her rising hit “Hrs and Hrs,” which has taken over the TikTok community with many romantic creations. Since the release of the hit in November 2021, “Hrs and Hrs” has earned 169.2M+ video views to date on 114.7K+ global video creations. And that’s before Valentine’s Day rolls around.

The single has been used for compilations of candid moments, cozy indoor date nights, and footage of early Valentine’s Day proposals. TikTok creators have also created a challenge of sorts, the #HrsAndHrsKaraoke hashtag that will provide covers and verses to the single. Showing the single has also reached celebrities, Latto engages the audience by sharing her recipe for seafood lasagna rolls. Jordyn Woods, Jacob Latimore, Tea Cooper, and others are among the noteworthy artists/celebrities who have reacted to Muni’s song.

Muni Long has reposted videos and even made a video with her significant other. The song’s popularity has spread beyond TikTok, with the song debuting on Spotify’s Top R&B and U.S. Viral 50 charts, a top five spot on Apple Music’s Top 100 Global, and a Billboard Hot 100 debut this week.

You can hear the song below and then be sure to slide over to TikTok to get in on the fun.