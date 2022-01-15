Kanye West and The Game turned heads earlier this week when they were seen in the studio with Hit-Boy and more working on the new single. The snippet that hit the Internet gave a tease of an Eazy-E sample. That sample made the end the duo have delivered the full single titled “Eazy.”

On a darker and thumping piece of production, Ye and The Game contribute one verse apiece delivering a song that sounds like it could have been on DONDA. Additional production includes DJ Premier, Big Duke, Cash Jones, and Mike Dean.

Oh yeah, Kanye admits to wanting to beat Pete Davidon’s ass.

You can hear it all below.