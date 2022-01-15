Polo G is ringing off videos from his Hall Of Fame 2.0 video. The latest release is “Heating Up” featuring YungLiv. The new video is directed by Counterpoint 2.0 and sets the scene for the two stars to hang with their unit.

The Hall of Fame Deluxe Edition was released back in December. The new album featured the highly anticipated new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).”

Polo G’s Hall Of Fame album debuted at #1 on the Billboard top 200 in June and has already amassed over 2 Billion streams globally. The album featured the record-breaking 4X Platinum #1 single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered Polo his first award nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Video and is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop and Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 22nd.

