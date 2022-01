Roddy Ricch Backs Out Of SNL Performance Due To COVID-19

Roddy Ricch will no longer grace the Saturday Night Live stage tonight. Roddy announced on Instagram that he has been forced to back out of the performance after his team was exposed to COVID-19.

The Compton rapper confirmed that he’s currently working on rescheduling his appearance. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!”

Filling in for Roddy Ricch as Saturday’s musical guest will be indie pop band Bleachers.

