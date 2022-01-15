Six Injured in Shooting at Hip-Hop Show in Eugene, Oregon

A hip-hop show in Eugene, Oregon ended in tragedy as six concertgoers were injured by gunfire. Police Chief Chris Skinner told CNN the incident is “certainly one of the highest-profile shootings we’ve had in the city of Eugene.”

Performers at the local hip-hop show were Lil Bean and Zay Bang.

Six attendees were transferred from the WOW Hall. One person is in critical condition and needed surgery.

“We just need people to feel comfortable and bring that forward so we can better understand what happened and better identify our suspect,” he said. “All we know at this point is we have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound … right after the shooting.”

A sixth person has been transported as well https://t.co/fY4ErqV17P — Eugene Police Dept. (@EugenePolice) January 15, 2022