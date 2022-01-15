Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at the Wheel

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning in Georgia as officers found her sleeping in the driver’s seat of her car. According to TMZ, Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City PD near 4 AM on Friday. Haddish would later smile in her mugshot.

The officers were responding to a call of a driver asleep at the wheel, upon arriving, officers saw Haddish pulling into the neighborhood in a car matching the description. She was stopped and arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. The arresting officers believed Haddish smoked marijuana before driving.

Haddish was released shortly after 6:30 a.m. on a bond of $1,666.

TMZ also highlighted the troubles of Haddish lately, including the passing of her grandmother, her dog, and close friend Bob Saget.