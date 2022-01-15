Trump Plans To Speak at An Arizona Rally Against Voting Rights on MLK’s Birthday

Trump is scheduled to speak at an Arizona rally on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday.

A Trump rally is taking place in Arizona today. The 45th President will speak at the rally in Florence southeast of Phoenix. Apparently Trump intends to rally his followers for a 2024 re-election run.

Today marks what would have been the 93rd birthday of slain civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The family of MLK has plans in Phoenix for its own rally. The King family has launched a nationwide campaign to mobilize support and pressure Congress to pass much needed legislation to enhance and protect our voting rights.

Trump has been very vocal against the two voting bills that are currently stalled in Congress, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“They have a so called voting rights bill, which is a voting rights for Democrats, because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens, if that passes,” Trump declared.

Trump yesterday: “We have a bigger problem, because they have a so-called Voting Rights Bill .. Republicans will never be elected again if that happens – if that passes.” pic.twitter.com/k5lAEEt7ke — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2021

Today’s MLK march in Phoenix will take place with local activists and religious leaders to bring awareness about the importance of “No Celebration Without Legislation.”

Until our freedom to vote is secured, we won’t see progress on the issues that matter most to us — abortion access, gun violence prevention, economic equality, racial justice, climate change. President Biden and Congress: do what’s right and pass voting rights legislation NOW. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 14, 2022

“Our daughter has less rights around voting than she had when she was born,” Martin Luther King III, said in a recent interview. “I can’t imagine what my mother and father would say about that. I’m sure they’re turning over and over in their graves about this.”

General Michael Flynn as well as several Arizona lawmakers are participating in the Re-Awaken America Tour. Donald J. Trump is slated to speak at 7:00-p.m. tonight at the event held at the Country Thunder music festival venue.

Tonight will be his first appearance in the state since July of last year when he held a two-hour rally falsely accusing eligible voters of election fraud due to his Nov 3, 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Arizona is one of 19 states that have passed over 30 state voting laws in the last year. Including passing a ban on giving water to voters in long lines, and stricter ballot signature requirements.

When you see the Republicans, and U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, and Joe Manchin celebrating MLK Day on Monday, just remember that they are betraying his legacy.

