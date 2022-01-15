Woman Killed After Being Pushed In Front Of Times Square Subway Train

Woman killed after being pushed in front of a moving train. Police are investigating the death of a woman pushed in front of an approaching subway train in Times Square.

It happened just after 9:30 Saturday morning at the 42nd Street and Broadway station. Police say the victim was struck by a southbound R train after she was pushed.

#BREAKING: @NYPDTransit says a woman was killed after being shoved onto the subway tracks and into the path of a southbound R train at Times Square this morning. pic.twitter.com/w1QBqMvUJq — myles miller (@MylesMill) January 15, 2022

Officers found the woman unconscious on the tracks with trauma to her body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect and victim were known to one another. This is an ongoing investigation.

Expect delays and service changes in N, Q and R trains in both directions.