Happy Heavenly birthday, Aaliyah! The “Princess of R&B” would’ve been 43 today. Aaliyah Dana Haughton was born in Brooklyn, New York but was raised in Detroit, Michigan. Aaliyah definitely made an impact during her 90’s-00’s era from music to movies, she was a full on entertainer.
Aaliyah was 15 years old when she debuted her first album Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number in 1994. This album sold a million copies and became platinum which was produced by R.Kelly.
Aaliyah and R.Kelly were illegally married on August 31, 1994 for about a year before it became annulled.
According to reports after R. Kelly obtained a fake I.D for the 15-year-old singer, they were able to get their marriage license from a clerk in Cook County, Illinois.
In 1996, Aaliyah dropped her second studio album One In A Million. With the help of Missy Elliot & Timbaland One In A Million sold over three million copies in the United States and eight million Worldwide.
The album boasted six chart topping singles “If Your Girl Only Knew”, “One in a Million”, “Got to Give it up”, “Hot Like Fire”, “4 Page Letter”, and “The One I Gave My Heart To” which reached number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100.
The beloved pop star released her third and final studio album self titled, Aaliyah in 2001. It was also known as ‘The Red Album’ because of its background & packaging. The album Aaliyah featured three hot singles, “We Need a resolution”, “More Than a Women”, and “Rock The Boat.”
An amazing accomplishment Aaliyah reached the top of the charts with 15 #1 singles from her 3 albums.
It’s been 20 years since the tragic passing of Hip Hop’s babygirl, Aaliyah.
The “If Your Girl Only Knew” singer wasn’t just known for her soft angelic voice, iconic style and stunning choreography but also for her impeccable acting chops.
As an entertainer, singer, trendsetter, and songwriter Aaliyah left a massive impact spanning throughout her 7 year career.
She loved acting and auditioned for the comedy sitcom, Family Matters at the young age of 9 years old. Before her untimely death she was set to star in the movies—- The Matrix Reloaded, Honey and Sparkle. However fans were able to enjoy her in starring roles for Queen of the Damned, and Romeo Must Die.
Tragically Aaliyah died at 22 years old in 2001 from a plane crash along with seven others as she returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas after filming the music video for “Rock the Boat.”
In remembrance of Aaliyah’s monumental career and her birthday, check out some more Tweets from social media that honor her memory.
