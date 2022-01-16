“The MARTA Board of Directors grieves the shocking death of our GM/CEO Jeff Parker who has died by suicide,” Scott said. “He was an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose passing leaves us all heartbroken.”

A spokesperson for the agency, Stephany Fisher, said that Parker killed himself when he was struck by a train in the East Lake Station in DeKalb County at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

“He was an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose passing leaves us all heartbroken,” MARTA Chairwoman Rita Scott said in a statement posted on the agency’s website. “We are devastated at this loss as we valued Jeff’s leadership and looked forward to him bringing his vision for transit to fruition. The entire metro Atlanta region owes him a debt of gratitude for his transformational efforts and we will not stop working to build on the foundation he created.”

Parker was “consistently recognized” as one of the city’s most influential leaders, the site says. He was named among Atlanta Magazine’s Most Powerful People of 2020 and a year earlier was recognized by the Atlanta Chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar for his “strong record of hiring and promoting women in the transportation industry,” the website added.

Parker had a networth of $1 million.