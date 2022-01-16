ICYMI: Krayzie Bone Says the VERZUZ Fight Between Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Made Them Look Like “A**holes”

Krayzie Bone spoke about the Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney VERZUZ battle with Three 6 Mafia and he thinks the whole ordeal was nuts. HipHopDX caught up with Krayzie and he revealed he was upset with his team’s song choice and was focused on that when Bizzy Bone and their opponent for the night got into a rift.

“I didn’t hear none of the conversation they were even saying on the … I thought Bizzy was just about to grab the mic and talk some shit like everybody else was doing,” Krayzie said. So I’m back there and I see all the security guards rushing the stage, while I’m walking toward the back of the stage. Our security is running from backstage to the stage. I turn around, and everybody is on the stage. I’m like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ And I’m standing there, pissed.”

Krayzie said while it all unfolded he was in the back thinking “we look like assholes on national fucking TV right now.

Back in December, Three 6 Mafia icon DJ Paul reflected on the moment while visitng FOX SOUL’s The Mix and had details regarding the scuffle. DJ Paul spoke to the tension of the night but also knew that a fight was possible.

“The beef with us and Bone was just a big misunderstanding for 26 years. I respect Bone,” DJ Paul said. “I kinda knew it was coming. He [Bizzy Bone] kind of told us on social media when he was talking about how it was going to be.”

When discussing the battle DJ Paul was asked if he would change anything about it, his response was, “It was perfect. I love the way everything happened.”

You can see the moment here.