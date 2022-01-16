It was a cold day in Cincinnati when the hometown Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but that didn’t stop Bengals running back Joe Mixon from adding more ice to the day. Mixon reportedly commissioned about $400k worth of jewelry made and flown to Cincinnati ahead of the big post-season game.

The jewelry allegedly consists of an iced-out trio including a Cuban link chain, an Audemars Piguet watch, and a diamond ring from Gabriel the Jeweler. The Instagram account of Gabriel the Jeweler shows photos and videos of the jewelry, which has a rose gold base, in stunning detail. In addition to plenty of round and square cut VVS diamonds (170 carats total), the chain also contains emeralds as well for extra flair.

Gabriel the Jeweler Instagram

The attention to detail and craftsmanship of the jewelry is absolutely amazing as evidenced in the photos. While it reportedly normally takes about a month for such pieces to be commissioned, Gabriel and his team allegedly completed the rush job in just over a week, according to TMZ.

The Bengals’ pro bowler is not the only high-profile client of French-based Gabriel’s. Gabriel appears to have commissioned other custom pieces for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jalen Ramsey, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Mixon and his teammates do have reason to celebrate. The last time that the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game was over 30 years ago in 1991.