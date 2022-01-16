Ye Says The Kardashians Withheld The Address Of Chicago’s Birthday Party, Travis Scott Saves The Day

On Saturday, a video surfaced of Kanye wishing his daughter Chicago a happy birthday. He also claimed that the Kardashians were keeping the address of his daughter’s birthday party from him.

“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” Ye said in the video. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal, that’s saying that it’s the kind of games that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that really affected my health for the longest.”

This is so sad. Let Ye see his kids. pic.twitter.com/KswGKHpj0Q — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

Ye went on to say that regardless of Kim limiting access to his kids, he will continue to be the best dad he can, and will take control of the narrative the media tries to paint about him being a father.

“I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the best father—the Ye version of a father—and I’m not finna let this happen.”

Ye added that he had called many people, all of which did not provide him with the address to Chicago’s birthday party.

“I done call Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloé [why] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?”

Shortly after the video surfaced, videos and pictures came out of Ye at Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party. In one clip he was seen talking to Kris Kardashian.

Ye talking to Kris at Chi's birthday party today (1.15.22) pic.twitter.com/0xBhu1XW6J — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

Ye and Chi at her birthday party today (1.15.22) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/frVVbuT6T7 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

After the party, Kanye took to social media again to give an update of the situation. He said that Travis Scott had texted him the address to the party. When he got to the party, apparently a security guard wouldn’t let Ye in, and that’s when Kylie let him in.

Travis Scott is the one that made sure Ye got the address and was able to attend Chi and Stormi's birthday party today. pic.twitter.com/Crr6eRKPRO — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 16, 2022

This is not the first time Ye has been vocal about not being able to see his children. In a clip of an upcoming interview with Jason Lee, Ye talks about how the media tried to paint him in a bad light for buying a house across the street from Kim Kardashian.

Ye also said that he bought the house to be close to his kids, and when his daughter, North, wanted him to go inside Kim’s house, a security guard would not let him inside. The security guard said that Pete Davidson was in the house at the time.

#KanyeWest discusses the importance of being there for his children 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bFrcTufh1w — Respectful Rap (@Respectful_Rap) January 14, 2022