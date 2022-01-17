Champion is back with an incredible limited-edition drop, the Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection, to honor world-class boxer Muhammad Ali’s 80th birthday. This round, Champion enlisted Don C, one of today’s most influential streetwear designers, to create a collection that pays tribute to Ali’s spectacular career from 1963 to 1972 via the prism of contemporary culture.

Each piece in the collection is inspired by pivotal moments in Ali’s life and pays homage to other athletes, musicians, and artists who personified the Be Your Own Champion mentality. Don C upgraded the gear by fusing high Champion textiles with material acquired from Italy, much like Ali did for boxing.

The third edition of the collection, which incorporates reimagined boxing attire, will be available in extremely limited quantities on Champion.com and at select stores. If you’d like to help commemorate The Greatest by sharing this news with your readers, please let me know.

Included in the Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection by Don C includes: