R&B singer DaniLeigh and her 5-month-old baby girl she shares with Dababy, tested positive for Covid. DaniLeigh took to Twitter this morning with the announcement and warning to others to stay protected from the virus.

“My baby and I have COVID we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers stay masked up and inside y’all..” The “Easy” singer tweeted.

The 26-year-old singer welcomed her first baby, a lil bebe girl back in August of last year. She shares the child with Charlotte rapper DaBaby, making him a dad to four.

This news follows reports of assault charges that were filed on DaniLeigh when DaBaby accused the singer of striking him. An altercation that took place at the “Suge” rappers NC home surfaced online and the police got involved.

No word if DaniLeigh and her baby were exposed to the Omicron variant or not. The Omicron variant is highly transmissible but less severe than other variants. We hope they get well soon.



