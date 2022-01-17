Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family is continuing the work he started. As Dr. King’s birthday is celebrated nationally, his family was in Arizona gathering support for voters’ rights.

According to NBC News, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and their 13-year-old daughter Yolanda Renee King participated in a grassroots campaign for voting rights in Phoenix on Saturday.

“Our daughter has less rights around voting than she had when she was born,” King, the civil rights leader’s oldest son, said in an interview. “I can’t imagine what my mother and father would say about that. I’m sure they’re turning over and over in their graves about this.”

Arizona is one of the states that passed over 30 state voting laws last year, some as ridiculous as not allowing voters to receive water in long times. The laws are believed to make voting harder for people of color.

Arizona was also chosen to grab the attention of Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin are asked by President Joe Biden to end the filibuster that would require support from 60 senators to pass legislation. In a session on Thursday, Sinema revealed she would not budge on her stance.

At the Eastlake Park rally, Sinema did not receive a warm ovation after she was mentioned. The location also was known for not being a place that Black people were not welcome during the times of segregation.