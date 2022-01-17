As the investigation into Astroworld continues, the Houston Police Department is looking for the help of attendees. On Twitter, the Houston PD asked for fans to upload their pictures and videos to an FBI website.

“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” said the Houston Police Department in a statement. “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”

The FBI isn’t the only one investigating Astroworld. Congress will launch an investigation into the concert that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Advertisement

The involvement of Live Nation in the planning and safety of the November event will be the subject of a House Oversight Committee hearing. The committee has asked the entertainment company for information by early January, with a briefing to follow.

CNN reported, in a letter to Live Nation, the congress committee said, “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival. The panel noted reports of inadequate security and medical staff at the venue, the placement of barricades, and a failure to heed warning signs.”