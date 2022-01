Icons: Flavor Flav Runs Into JAY-Z While He is in a Public Enemy Shirt

JAY-Z was out in traffic and ran into Flavor Flav. The two linked up to snap a picture and what made the moment even more special is Hov coincidentally had on a Public Enemy t-shirt. Flav shared the image of the two online.

“FLAVOR FLAV wit my boy JAY-Z,” Flav wrote on Instagram. “nuthin but the maddest love and respect for this gee right here,,, he even got me and Chuck on his shirt,,, wowww.”

You can see the moment below.

