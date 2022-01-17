Jay-Z has said before that his sophomore effort In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 is one of his least favorite works. Despite eventually going platinum, sales-wise the album failed to perform, only selling 138,000 in its first week. While 138,000 first week might be good in 2022, in 1997 it was frowned upon, especially when other New York acts like Wu-Tang, Puffy, and Biggie were selling 550,000 and more first week.

Yesterday, Questlove’s praise of Vol. 1 prompted Jay to log on to Twitter to share his thoughts on the album as well. Questlove responded to a tweet that said Jay-Z’s song “Sunshine” got “an unnecessarily bad rap” and “holds up now better than it did then.”

“Our main argument is his hate for Vol 1. He is embarrassed for trying to make a monster & not putting numbers up. But ALOT of this lp contains his best moments. Fight me @sc,” Questlove tweeted.

Jay later logged into Twitter and responded to Questlove’s comment, agreeing with Quest that Vol. 1 contains a lot of his best moments. Hov added that the album still “haunts” him and that he knows the album could have been even better.

This interaction also sees Hov using Twitter a little bit more. This is his second time as of recent, using the app. Last month, Hov participated in a Twitter spaces conversation where he set the rap world ablaze when he said nobody could see him in a Verzuz battle.