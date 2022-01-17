Kanye West and The Game Under Fire With PETA For Using Skinned Monkey in Song Artwork

Kanye West and The Game are under fire with PETA.



The two hitmakers linked up last week and collaborated over a Hit-Boy beat using a reworked Eazy-E sample. They are turning heads but not just for their notable lyrics, rather the disturbing artwork used as a cover.

President of the animal rights organization, Ingrid Newkirk, issued a statement to Billboard on Friday, slamming the duo for the artwork on their new single “Eazy” which shows a skinned monkey.

Newkirk said the photo reminded her of the primates PETA has found, adding that they are not to be abused for any reason.

Kanye and Game released the new single “Eazy” on Friday. Which included some shots fired at Pete Davidson, the current man in Kim Kardashian’s life.

“We having the best divorce ever. If we go to court we’ll go to court together. Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together,” Ye rhymes on “Eazy.”

They have not responded to the backlash. Listen below and share your thoughts with us on social media.

