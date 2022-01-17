According to a report from The Daily Mail, an unidentified Mexican has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Mayor Benjamin Lopez Palacios last week in the Xoxocotla area only ten days following his inauguration.

Palacios was elected in June 2021 after his brother Juan Lopez Palacios died a week after his inauguration from a heart attack.

The group admitted involvement via propaganda banner less than two weeks after Palacios’ January 1 inauguration, putting up a ‘narco manta’ against a gate near a cemetery in Punt de Ixtla.. Media reports say that three men posed as solicitors looking for donations, but soon after fired several shots at Palacios, killing him.

No arrests have been made in the murder.