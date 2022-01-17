Pages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s draft of his book are up for sale. If you have a spare $225,000 lying around you can own them.

The pages from the book, Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story, are now available for sale on momentsintime.com, according to TMZ.

The book was published in 1958. The handwritten pages, from a 29-year-old Dr. King, were included in Chapter 3 as he reflects on the Montgomery Bus Boycott and how Rosa Parks played a significant role.

In case you missed it over the weekend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family is continuing the work he started. As Dr. King’s birthday is celebrated nationally, his family was in Arizona gathering support for voters’ rights.

According to NBC News, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and their 13-year-old daughter Yolanda Renee King participated in a grassroots campaign for voting rights in Phoenix on Saturday.

“Our daughter has less rights around voting than she had when she was born,” King, the civil rights leader’s oldest son, said in an interview. “I can’t imagine what my mother and father would say about that. I’m sure they’re turning over and over in their graves about this.”

Arizona is one of the states that passed over 30 state voting laws last year, some as ridiculous as not allowing voters to receive water in long times. The laws are believed to make voting harder for people of color.