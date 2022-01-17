The 2021-2022 Lakers season started off with high hopes. But halfway through the season, many fans’ hopes of seeing the Lakers win another championship have faded away. The Lakers currently stand at 21-22 following their 96-133 loss against the Nuggets.

Fans have aired out their frustrations about the recent Lakers losses. Even Magic Johnson ridiculed the team’s effort following their loss.

“After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Magic tweeted. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

LeBron James, who put up 25 points while only shooting 9 for 23, declined to speak to reporters following the loss, leaving Russell Westbrook to face reporters. One reporter asked Westbrook about his thoughts about Johnson’s tweet, to which he responded “I do not have a reaction.”

“Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is,” Westbrook said. “You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.”

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.”