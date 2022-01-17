Scream once again reigns supreme at the box office. The reboot of the slasher film series that kicked off in the mid-1990s has bounced Spider-Man out of the top spot at the box office. With its Martin Luther King Jr. weekend debut, Scream has an impressive weekend opening of $30.6 million.

Once the four-day holiday weekend is completed, Scream is projected to earn $35 million, an impressive number for theaters during a COVID-19 spike.

The reboot is the first Scream film in over a decade. According to Variety, The film was produced by Paramount and Spyglass Media. The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, taking over for the late Wes Craven.

“They re-invigorated the franchise for pre-existing fans and introduced it to new generation of fans,” says Chris Aronson, Paramount’s domestic distribution chief. “We’ve heard anecdotally that people have seen the film more than once or are planning to see it multiple times.”