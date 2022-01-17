Just last year he was the first rapper to get an apology from Kanye.

Soulja Boy was heated after he heard that the verse he spit for Ye on DONDA was cut from the final version. He would go on social media to call Ye a “b*tch ass n*gga” and then accused Ye of stealing from him.

After the verse was leaked on social media, users quickly realized why Kanye cut the verse from the album. During his Drink Champs interview, Ye said that the verse was simply not good enough to be on the album, and he later texted Soulja that he should have let him know the verse wasn’t going to be on the album prior to releasing it.

“Yo It’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye wrote.

Soulja boy the first to get an apology from Kanye pic.twitter.com/B90CtJw1f2 — dhard 𒌧 (@dhardjr) November 10, 2021

However, during a recent interview with HipHopDX, Soulja Boy spoke about his relationship with Ye, essentially saying that their relationship has made a lot of progress since last year.

“Kanye, Kanye, Kanye,” he said. “Aw man. Shoutout to Kanye, man. Know what I’m saying? Kanye out there living life. I see he outside now. He moving around, he doing his thing, man. I got nothing but love for Kanye. You know what I’m saying? At least he kept it real. Kanye is the type of artist where he don’t give a fuck.”

The “She Make It Clap” rapper continued, saying that he appreciated Ye’s gesture of reaching out to him to make amends, and added that he didn’t have to reach out to him. “He ain’t have to text me and say shit, you know what I’m saying? So even for the fact to him to hit me up and be like, ‘Oh bro, woo, woo, woo.’ I’m like, ‘Man, that just speaks … that speaks volumes.’ Kanye came a long way. I f*ck with Kanye. For sure. We good.”

Despite making amends with Kanye, we don’t think he’ll be on West’s follow-up to DONDA. However, it probably doesn’t matter to Big Draco since his upcoming show The Life Of Draco premieres on REVOLT this month.