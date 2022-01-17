The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait another year for a chance to win a Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers knocked out the Cowboys 23-17 in the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

With 14 seconds remaining and the Cowboys without a timeout, Dan Prescott ran a draw play to the San Francisco 24-yard line. As the Cowboys and 49ers scrambled to get to the line of scrimmage, umpire Ramon George was also running up to spot the ball. George bumped into Prescott just before placing the ball down. Time then expired before Prescott could get the snap off.

“We’ve practiced it,” Prescott said. “You hand it to the center. The umpire, all he has to do is usually come in and tap the ball. Don’t necessarily know exactly … why the hit (with the official) happened, I guess. Yeah, I know he’s going to come in and touch the ball. We could say, yeah he needs to be closer to the ball or whatever, but in hindsight it’s just tough. Just tough to accept.”

While the Cowboys didn’t execute the final play well, it really was the 14 penalties and slow start that did the Cowboys’ season in.