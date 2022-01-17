The injury bug is biting across the NBA. With Draymond Green and Zach Lavine temporarily on the pine, Kevin Durant is also headed to the injured list.

Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee and will miss between four and six weeks. The injury is expected to keep Durant sidelined until after the All-Star game.

According to ESPN, Durant was forced to leave the game on Saturday night after teammate Bruce Brown injured his knee on a play in the second quarter.

The Nets are set to have 11 of their next 14 games on the road, allowing for Kyrie Irving to join James Harden and keep the Nets ship floating.