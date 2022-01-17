T.I. Says When It Comes To Making Music “Ain’t Nobody F***ING With Me”

T.I. Says When It Comes To Making Music “Ain’t Nobody F***ING With Me”

T.I. wants to bring them out. Says, “Ain’t nobody f***ing with me.”

The Atlanta native jumped on his Instagram live over the weekend to air out a discrepancy. Who makes the best music?

“MF’s can’t f**k with me in no way, shape, form or fashion when it comes to doing no music,” declared T.I. “I got a lot of other sh*t going on so I don’t do music on no consistent basis.”

Advertisement

The “Live Your Life” rapper continued, “I don’t depend on that sh*t to feed me, you hear me? But when you’re talking about doing music and when you’re talking about cutting records, you talking about putting sh*t out, talking about making sh*t that’s better than anything out there. Man, ain’t nobody f***ing with me! Nobody f***ing with me.”

The actor and entrepreneur made it clear of his place in the Hip Hop orbit.

“Jay and Nas, you need to bring them… They who you need. Jay-Z, Nas, Wayne, Ye… They who you need. Bring them, Pusha T, yeah, all them,” the Bankhead representor demanded.

“Keep trying to goddamn throw my name in the circle, in the mix… ain’t nobody f***ing me, keep playing…”

Watch the full clip…

“Jay-Z, Nas, Pusha, Ye, Wayne… when it comes to making music, ain’t nobody f***ing with me.”

“Jay-Z, Nas, Pusha, Ye, Wayne… when it comes to making music, nobody is fucking with me” -T.I pic.twitter.com/JwG7V5bOwC — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 16, 2022

Share your thoughts with us on social media.