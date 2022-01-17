Fredro Starr has seen all of VERZUZ battles and talks on social media and chimed in on his opinion with a few battles. Speaking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports during a weekly Bovada Sports Betting Show, Fredro revealed what could come from an Onyx and M.O.P. battle.

“Onyx and M.O.P. would be fuckin’ crazy!” Fredro opened. “Like, M.O.P. is from Brooklyn. Onyx is from Queens. We came out about around the same time, we both got that same energy… everybody knows that’s the Versuz that Onyx is supposed to do but I’m hearing that M.O.P. doesn’t want to do Versuz.

“But I’m sure if the situation is right we can get it done. We just have to get it done. They can drop Ante Up and we’re gonna drop Slam! You know what I’m sayin’? They’re gonna drop How About Some Hardcore and we’re gonna throw Throw Ya Gunz on! So it’s going to be — that’s what needs to happen. But… I’m willing to take on Cypress Hill to do an Onyx/ Cypress Hill Versuz; I’m willing to do an Onyx/ Dogg Pound Versuz. I just think that the Versuz stage is great for artists who’ve been in the game for a minute and a lot of people say that niggas ain’t got 20 records which is crazy. I think that Onyx has one of the best stage shows in hip-hop. You give us an hour with anybody on that stage, and they’re going to feel the wrath!”

Advertisement

M.O.P. vs. Onyx in a Verzuz is what @Fredro_Starr wants.



"Everybody knows that’s the Versuz that Onyx is supposed to do but I’m hearing that M.O.P. doesn’t want to do Verzuz."



"I’m willing to take on Cypress Hill."



We discussed that during my weekly @BovadaOfficial IG Live. pic.twitter.com/KBHKN8OWMA — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 14, 2022

During his time with Scoop B, Fredro also broke down what would happen in VERZUZ battles if JAY-Z took on Nas, Eminem, or Busta Rhymes.

On Nas and Hov, Fredro stated, “I think Nas got records to go against Jay-Z. I think that when Jay-Z said that no one can touch him in Versuz, I was like… the first person that came to my mind was Nas. That would be crazy to see Ether at Versuz.”

Nas can compete with Jay-Z on Verzuz says @Fredro_Starr on @BovadaOfficial: "I think Nas got records to go against Jay-Z."



"That would be crazy to see Ether at Versuz."



"Nas is still putting out great music. That’s the difference." pic.twitter.com/MIBBBrqItQ — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 14, 2022

There are tons of Hip-Hop fans who believe that Busta Rhymes would be a hard matchup in VERZUZ. Fredro also believes the same.

“Busta got a LOT of hit records bro. That would be a crazy battle because Busta has longevity in hip-hop. He’s been here before Onyx; like, Leaders of the New School, you know what I’m sayin’? Like, Busta has been in the game for 30 years.” Fredro said. “And that’s probably six or seven years before Jay-Z. Even before Jay-Z got in the game Busta was already doing it. So that would be a crazy Versuz. I think that Jay-Z would have more hit records that people would know but, I think that Busta’s energy on stage would just be incredible.”

Jay-Z should battle Busta Rhymes in a Verzuz says @Fredro_Starr.



"Busta has longevity in hip-hop."



"Jay-Z would have more hit records that people would know but, I think that Busta’s energy on stage would just be incredible."



We discussed during @BovadaOfficial's IG Live. pic.twitter.com/2h8XGBKeVa — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 14, 2022

On Eminem, Fredro stated, “I just think that Jay-Z would outlast Eminem in a Versuz because I just think Jay-Z is more agreeable to the culture.” You can also hear Fredro’s thoughts on an Eminem and Hov battle below.