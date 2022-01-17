Kanye West has been through the media ringer since 2022 rang in, but the fashion and music mogul could potentially be facing a judge after allegedly punching out an autograph seeking fan in Los Angeles last week.

Even though ‘Ye is being investigated by the LAPD for knocking down 40-year-old Justin Poplawski with punches to the head and neck, Kanye sat down in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee and says that the John Hancock seeking vet gave him “attitude” after Yeezy refused his request.

“It was 3 a.m. in front of [Soho] Warehouse,” Kanye says. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio … And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do?’”

He later adds, “I’ma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout.”

In the interview, Yeezy doesn’t admit to hitting Poplawski, but he does admit that he was upset after his cousins came back with bad news about parenting issues between him and Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s Hollywood Unlocked interview came just days before the Chicago rap icon was forced to crash his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party this past Saturday(January 15). He was denied the location of the party until Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sent him the address so that he could celebrate with his daughter.