Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle Obama’s 58th Birthday: “My Love, my partner, my best friend”

Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday in Hawaii. In celebration of his wife, Barack Obama hit Twitter and delivered a special birthday message, sealed with a picture of a kiss.

“Happy birthday, Michelle,” Barack Wrote. “My love, my partner, my best friend…”

Happy birthday, Michelle.



My love, my partner, my best friend… pic.twitter.com/5oDMOgcsWI — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2022

At the turn of the New Year, Michelle shared a message from her and her “boo,” referring to the former President. “Happy New Year from me and my boo!” Michelle captioned the photo. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

