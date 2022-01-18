Representation always matters, this three-year-old beauty confirms it.

One Alabama toddler will never be allowed to forget how she spent her third birthday.

Diamond Jackson owns her own photography business and gave her daughter Rose a Spidey-themed photoshoot. Jackson told WKRG Rose didn’t just want a dress, she wanted to be in the full on Spider-Man suit and be “Spider-Girl.”

Advertisement

She even made sure to include Rose’s afro-puffs in the picture because she wants her kids to embrace their natural hair.

While the photographer says she’s had photos go viral before, she noted this time was different and she didn’t see it coming.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.