Dr. King’s Daughter Asks for Her Mother, Coretta Scott King, to Be Honored Alongside Her Father

On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Dr. King’s daughter called for a celebration of her mother, Coretta Scott King. Dr. Bernice King notes her mother’s work is why there is an MLK Day.

“As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my mother, as well,” Dr. Bernice King wrote.

“She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded two months after Daddy was assassinated. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay.”

Coretta started the King Center with the goal of making Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. The holiday was enacted into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. Coretta Scott King, dubbed the “First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement,” garnered multiple prizes for her inspirational approach to human rights.