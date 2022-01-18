What do you ask for when you hear a DJ Khaled and Drake song? Another one. If you love hip-hop music, you’re going to love the new news. DJ Khaled and Drake are back together working on new music.

Khaled took it to Instagram to break the news. He posted an interview clip to his 27.3 million followers that what he and Drake has coming is “special.”

“Me and Drake — first of all, we brothers, that’s family,” he said. “And 2022, if you’re [asking] does Khaled and Drake have something? Of course, we’re always going to have something. You know, we’re family.

“But it gotta come out a certain way. I gotta bring it out to the world in a certain way, because our records are special. I’m not going to tell you when, but I’m going to tell you when it comes… it’s coming, you can hear it.”

The news came after Khaled posted a photo of him and Drake on Facetime.

DJ Khaled & Drake working on new music pic.twitter.com/TPb37MR7wb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 17, 2022

Drake built more anticipation as he followed up with a picture of himself in the studio.

Their most recent collaborations came in 2020. Both “POPSTAR” and “GREECE,” debuted in the top 10 Billboard Hot 100, landing at No.3 and No.6 respectively. Both records also went double platinum.

Drake and DJ Khaled’s relationship has always resulted in bangers. “I’m On One,” “No New Friends,” and “For Free” are all hits. Now we’re getting another one.