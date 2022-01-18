It’s safe to say that the past year has been tough for rapper, DaBaby. The North Carolina native has been in a tug of war with cancel culture since his previous insensitive comments towards the LGBTQ community at a Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air,” he stated. “Ladies, if your p*ssy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n*gga d*ck in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air. Keep it f*cking real.”

The homophobic comments caused the rapper to be released from over 10 music festivals. After apologizing, DaBaby was once again called out after he allegedly failed to donate funding to various organizations he promised to aid.

Since then, the rapper was also involved in a cringy back and forth with singer DaniLeigh on Instagram live regarding the status of their relationship, after DaBaby referred to her as a “certified side chick,” despites the couple’s three-month-old daughter. It’s almost as if DaBaby cant catch a break, now, the rapper is receiving backlash following a single he released titled “Sneaky Link Anthem” yesterday.

Check out the comments on the single down below. What do you think of the single? Could DaBaby be falling off?

Da baby 45 years old making a song called Sneaky Link Anthem — Black Samson𓅓 (@OVO_1911) January 16, 2022

Sneaky link anthem ???? Da baby time is up 😂😂😂 — Sikkie Ntevens ♐ (@__EvenStevens) January 17, 2022

Da Baby -sneaky Link Anthem trash 🗑 asf 😂😂😂 — Tank 😳 (@iAmForeign1) January 17, 2022

Not Da Baby made a sneaky link anthem😂🤦🏽‍♀️ mfs is too grown for that shit. — A⃒M⃒A⃒Z⃒I⃒N⃒G⃒ W⃒O⃒R⃒L⃒D⃒😈💫 (@AmazingDesss) January 16, 2022

DaBaby 30 talm bout some “Sneaky Link Anthem” i’m sick — Capt. Morgan🥃 (@danielmorgann) January 16, 2022

Me: When I heard DaBaby new song “Sneaky Link Anthem” pic.twitter.com/SJ7FrMg4sM — My Boy Blues (@Redd3531) January 17, 2022