According to a statement released by her family, former star of reality show 16 And Pregnant Jordan Cashmyer has died. She was 26 years old. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” Jordan’s dad Dennis wrote on Facebook. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”

Jordan first appeared on the reality show back in 2014 with her then boyfriend Derek Taylor. The show focused on the downside of teenage pregnancy, such as the homelessness and unemployment Cashmyer faced while being a teen mother.

Advertisement

Jordan had a very public battle with substance abuse, but had just celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021.