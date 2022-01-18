Early projections had The Weeknd on top of the Billboard 200 chart. Gunna said “Not so fast.” His new album DS4Ever hits the top of the chart. The album is the second No. 1 for Gunna.

DS4ever brings Gunna alongside Hip-Hop’s elite like 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Future, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and more. In the first week, DS4ever pulled in 150,300 equivalent album units to win the top slot in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 13. According to Billboard, DS4Ever is now his best first week ever, beating his joint album with Lil Baby, Drip harder, which had a debut of 130,000.

Of the 150K+ units, streaming units comprised 144,600 units. The total number of on-demand streams is 193.5 million. Traditional album sales are 4,700.

Advertisement

In second place is The Weeknd and his Dawn FM album, becoming his eighth top 10 release. The new album secured 148,000 equivalent album units in the first week with 173.04 million on-demand streams.