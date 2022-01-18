Several reports have confirmed that Houston SoundCloud rapper Sad Frosty has died. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Frosty was 24 years old.

Frosty is best known for his release with DC The Don called “Beavis & Butthead,” which has nearly 1.5 million YouTube views. The Houston native was commemorated with a eulogy post on IG from his team yesterday which read, “Long Live Sad Frosty 3/4/97 – 1/14/22.”

Details regarding the cause of death will be released as more details develops in Frosty’s death.

Advertisement

RIP