It’s Lil Baby’s turn again. The Atlanta rapper is back in the studio gearing up to deliver more music to his fans. He posted a picture of him in the studio to his Instagram story with text saying, “I’m coming.”

Still uncertain if the Grammy-nominated rapper is in album mode, but at least fans can expect new music from him. Lil Baby’s last two albums, My Turn and The Voice of the Heroes, his joint project with Lil Durk, both respectively reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Although the 4PF CEO hasn’t released anything of his own, he’s been a feature killer. Just recently, he laid a verse on Gunna DS4Ever album. Prior to that, he dropped a verse on Nardo Wicks, “Me or Summ,” Meek Mill’s “Sharing Location,” and Drake’s “Girls and Girls.”

Advertisement

Also, Lil Baby will be in Indio, California this spring for Coachella. Besides Lil Baby, many other hip-hop stars will take the stage. Kanye West is set to be the headliner, but Coachella announced that Big Sean, Baby Keem, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Giveon, Brockhampton, Isaiah Rashad, Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Vince Staples, and more.

Lil Baby is one of this era’s most influential rappers in hip-hop, and fans are excited about new music. There is no timeline on when he’s dropping, but as he said, he’s coming.