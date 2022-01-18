On Monday, rumors about Mike Tyson agreeing to fight Jake Paul in a $50 million exhibition boxing match made their way around the internet. Many boxing fans were not happy at the news. However, shortly after the rumors came about, Mike Tyson quickly denied the rumors, saying he didn’t know where they were coming from.

“This is new to me,” Mike Tyson tweeted. “I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. https://t.co/eL01HDMdmr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2022

The Sun had originally reported about the fight. According to the publication, a source close to Tyson said that a verbal deal between the former champion and Paul had been struck and “now it’s all about the contracts and money split.” The source also claimed that “Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee.”

As for Jake Paul, the source stated that he “obviously has that on his mind but is keen to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once called, ‘the baddest man on the planet,’ takes his boxing career to the next level.”

While the fight seems to not be happening now, we never know what might happen.