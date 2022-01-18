Kanye is in the news pretty much every day now due to his seemingly turbulent relationship with his soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye recently took shots at Kims new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on his latest track with the game “Eazy.”

In the song, Kanye raps: “God saved me from that crash/Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Julia Fox participated in "EAZY" it is in particular her that we hear saying "WHO?" after Kanye said "God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass" ✅ pic.twitter.com/hK8YW4A6ul — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 15, 2022

It seems as if Pete Davidson isn’t taking Ye’s bars lightly. Apparently he has hired more security just in case Kanye wants to make good on his promise.

Actually, according to Rap Radar, friends of Pete Davidson said he’s not worried about Kanye, he’s worried about Kanye fans, and thats why he’s beefed up his security.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” sources told Rap Radar.

Sources added that “Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim (Kardashian) is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

“Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone,” one of Pete’s friends said. “He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard.”

Let’s just hope Ye keeps it on wax.