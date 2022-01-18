We may be in the middle of a cold January, but Rod Wave just dropped his video for “Cold December.” The song comes from the famous country star Hank Williams Jr.’s 1979 “OD’d in Denver.”

While both artists are reminiscing about previous relationships, Rod Wave didn’t overdose. Rather than mention drugs, Rod Wave uses his vocals to express his battle with hemophilia.

In the video, the Baton Rouge artist is away in cold winter climate area flashing back on his love life. As he’s reflecting alone in a cabin, Wave sings about his many relationship dis-attachments.

Despite failing at relationships, in the song “Cold December,” Rode Wave hasn’t lost faith. He sings, “And I don’t mean to rush, but I easily fall in love. In my head I know that that ain’t right, but I believe in first sight. We can fall in love right here tonight, run away and be together for life. No more cold Decembers, lonely cold Decembers.”

Rode Wave is expected to be releasing a project early this year. Although there is no name and release date for it, “Cold December” is expected to be the first single and video.

Watch “Cold December” below.